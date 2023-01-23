The latest episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now online and features the gang traveling to Fresno California, where the Young Bucks would suffer a shocking loss to Top Flight.

The show also featured a tribute to Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away in a car accident six days ago. The pro-wrestling community has been paying their respects to the two-time ROH World Champion and 13-time ROH tag champion since his death, and more tributes are made during this program.

Being The Elite also featured the return of Adam Cole, who had been out of action since last summer due to a number of lingering injuries, including a concussion that nearly ended his career. Cole returned to AEW television on the January 11th edition of Dynamite from Los Angeles.

