Jay Briscoe’s daughters were severely injured in the car accident that took the life of the ROH Hall of Famer on Tuesday evening.

As noted, Briscoe passed away at the age of 38 on Tuesday evening after being involved in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware, near his home, at around 5pm ET. The original reports from the scene noted that there were as many as four victims trapped in their vehicles, and that there was a fire. The initial reports also noted that there was “1 critical pediatric” patient, and a “2nd serious patient,” with two others being evaluated at that time. It was also stated by the Delaware State Police that two people died in the fatal car accident. You can click here for the original report on details from the scene, along with the initial announcement on Briscoe’s passing from AEW President Tony Khan.

In an update, Jay’s wife, Ashley Pugh, took to Facebook overnight an said their daughter Gracie was headed into surgery at around 4am ET. Pugh also said their daughter Jayleigh was dealing with pretty serious injuries, but was stable and resting. Their son Gannon was not in the car at the time of the accident.

“We need prayers! Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back. Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl. WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again! Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting! Pray for Gannon waiting at home! Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long long road ahead of us!,” Ashley wrote on Facebook.

It was noted by PWInsider that the belief among some people close to the situation was that the driver of the other vehicle also passed away.

We noted on Tuesday evening that the Laurel School District was closed today due to the tragedy. Briscoe’s children attended school in the district. The district announced the following on their Facebook page last night:

“Due to an unthinkable tragedy in our community this evening, The Laurel School District will be closed for tomorrow, Wednesday January 18, 2023. Schools will be reopen on Thursday. Please keep the Pugh Family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Briscoes were billed from Sandy Fork, Delaware, which is where their family farm is located at. Sandy Fork is just five minutes from Laurel.

Briscoe, who captured the ROH World Tag Team Titles with brother Mark Briscoe for the thirteenth time in December, was to turn 39 on January 25.

