The host of “The Tonight Show” is a long, well-respected tradition that goes back several decades.

Throughout the years, the hosts have done a lot of different appearances and activities, but only one stepped inside the squared circle with Hulk Hogan.

Jay Leno.

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, the legendary comedian and former host of “The Tonight Show” reflected back on the infamous WCW Road Wild 1998 pay-per-view, where he teamed with Diamond Dallas Page to take on Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff.

Jay Leno looks back on his appearance in WCW.

“I had people telling me it was beneath the host of “The Tonight Show”, but I loved it,” Leno admitted. “I practiced for it. [I] practiced for something like six weeks, and every cent we made doing it went to charity.”

Leno continued, “It comes up from time to time. To this day, I still hear, ‘You looked so pissed at Hogan!’ I try to explain that I wasn’t mad, it was part of it. Hogan and Bischoff, they were nice guys. Kevin Eubanks and I, we had so much fun.”