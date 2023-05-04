A challenge has been made.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured a pre-taped segment showing Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Sonay Dutt, and Jay Lethal helping out Mark Briscoe on the Briscoe farm. At one point, Lethal and Jarrett addressed the camera and called out the AEW Tag Team Champions, FTR.

Lethal says that since he defeated Cash Wheeler and Jarrett defeated Dax Harwood the duo deserve a shot at the titles, and want to cash-in on that opportunity at the May 28th Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

AEW has yet to officially confirm the matchup. However, the company did announce that FTR will address the challenge on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.