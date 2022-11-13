AEW star and former ROH world champion Jay Lethal recently joined the Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on previously working for IMPACT and ROH, how he thinks he would still be there if he didn’t get fired, and how he believes he will be with AEW until he gets or the company closes. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Feels like he would still be wrestling at IMPACT or ROH if things played out well:

“If I didn’t get fired, part of me believes I’d still be [at IMPACT Wrestling] because my dad and I have always talked about being loyal and wrestling and not just going to the highest bidder. If a company is taking good care of you and you like them, and you guys respect each other, and there are no real issues, you can chat about the money later. Your loyalty and your word have got to mean something. I would have been in IMPACT Wrestling, I believe, to this day if they didn’t let me go. Ring of Honor, if they didn’t close down, I would still be wrestling for them to this day.”

Believes he will be at AEW until they close or fire him:

“Things happen for a reason. Now, I am in AEW, which is amazing. It’s a godsend. Then, they bought Ring of Honor, but I’ll be at AEW until the company closes, they let me go, or they fire me, because, to me, in wrestling, if I’m going to put my body, my life, and my career on the line for you, I’ve got to appreciate and love you. There is some bond between us and I’m going to try my hardest to not ever break that bond. So, if you don’t break it, I’m not going to break it, and we’ll bond forever.”

