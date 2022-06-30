Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Detroit featured star Jay Lethal, alongside manager Sonjay Dutt and muscle Satnam Signh, cutting a promo on his current rival, Samoa Joe.

The Franchise berated the Samoan Submission machine for not defending his Ring of Honor Television championship before reminding fans that he held that title longer than anyone else in ROH’s history. Lethal would end by challenging Joe to a title match at the next ROH pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor on July 23rd.

See the promo below.

The challenge has been issued: Current ROH World Television Champion @SamoaJoe against the longest-reigning former Champion @TheLethalJay at #DeathBeforeDishonor July 23rd! Will Joe accept? Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/YfKmwtqVOq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2022

Joe has been out of action since May after Lethal, Signh, and Dutt attacked him backstage.