The Franchise has arrived.
Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay per view featured Tony Schiahvone introducing a special guest to the Minnesota crowd, which ended up being ROH superstar and former multi-time world champion Jay Lethal. Lethal announced that he has officially signed with the company, then challenged Sammy Guevara to a TNT title matchup for this week’s Dynamite. Guevara appeared moments later to accept Lethal’s challenge.
.@TheLethalJay is here in #AEW! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/Ah2Swx4AAh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
.@TheLethalJay has found the #ForbiddenDoor and lays and lays down the challenge to TNT Champion @sammyguevara for #AEWDynamite! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/21DEnOGbQh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
