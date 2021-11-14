The Franchise has arrived.

Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay per view featured Tony Schiahvone introducing a special guest to the Minnesota crowd, which ended up being ROH superstar and former multi-time world champion Jay Lethal. Lethal announced that he has officially signed with the company, then challenged Sammy Guevara to a TNT title matchup for this week’s Dynamite. Guevara appeared moments later to accept Lethal’s challenge.

