During an interview with GAW TV, Jay Lethal told a story about the time Vince Russo wanted children to be massaging Sonjay Dutt’s feet.

“There’s one part of that whole storyline where Sonjay [Dutt] and I mention [it] every time we see each other. It’s when he had started the ‘Set Val Free Fund’ and he had these little kids following him and there was one pre-tape where Vince Russo wanted the kids to massage Sonjay’s feet, and he was like, ‘Okay, can I keep my shoes on? Because it’s creepy’ and Vince Russo was like, ‘Nope. You gotta take the shoes off.’ It was so — oh my God. But yeah, we laugh about it all the time. So creepy.”