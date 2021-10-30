ROH superstar and former multi-time world champion Jay Lethal recently spoke with WrestleZone about a number of different topics, most notably what the Franchise thinks about his tag team partner, Jonathan Gresham, calling the Octopus one of the best workers in the game. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he has known for years how great of a wrestler Jonathan Gresham is:

“This pure division has really, I mean I’ve known for years, how great and even when I say great, I don’t feel that does it justice but I’ve known for years how great of a wrestler Jonathan Gresham is. And you know, the wild thing is, I’ve gotten to travel the world and there’s so many great wrestlers. the problem is, not all of them are given the opportunity to show the world that they’re great wrestlers. That’s the crappy part about the wrestling business. There are so many people that you’ve never heard of that are great wrestlers, they just are missing the opportunity to prove it to the world.”

How the Pure Division in ROH really gave Gresham the chance to shine:

“And Jonathan Gresham, I can’t tell you how much this pandemic, in my eyes, was a positive for him. The world got to notice and take notice and witness how great of a wrestler Jonathan Gresham is. And I couldn’t be more proud of Jonathan Gresham and what he brings to the table and the fact that people are getting and have gotten to see that he can, man. So now when the people come back, I am really excited at how they’ll take to Jonathan Gresham because he’s amazing, man. I’ve known for years, a lot of the guys on the roster have known. But because the pandemic and the pure division coming back, now they’ve gotten to see it. And that’s the goal. That was the goal and his vision of The Foundation. Giving the people who can actually wrestle a chance to prove it.”