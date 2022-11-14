AEW star and former ROH world champion Jay Lethal recently joined the Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on a feud he had with Kevin Owens in ROH, one that involved the Franchise’s parents. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On working with Owens, then Kevin Steen, in ROH:

I remember specifically, there was a time at Ring of Honor where I was feuding with Kevin Steen and he wanted to do this thing where he’d spit on them [Lethal’s parents]. The toughest part about that was my parents never sat front row. They didn’t like sitting front row and because of that, if they ever sat front row, it was like, it was a dead giveaway. So I was okay with them doing this angle with him but I didn’t want them front row and he was gung-ho about it and I’m a team player and so are they and it came out — after it was done, I thought it was cool.

How his parents had been involved in his angles before:

But I remember thinking, I hope they say no to this and nope, they didn’t. They just always agreed. My mom has been choked before because she didn’t say no. I’ve had a tag match — actually it’s gone so far to I’ve had tag matches with my dad.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)