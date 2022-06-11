Jay Lethal made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Lethal spoke about his friendship with Sonjay Dutt that has turned into them being paired on AEW TV.

“Getting to work with your best friend in the whole world is a dream come true. There’s this adage for some wrestlers that this doesn’t really feel like work. But then you put on top of that getting to work with your best friend closely in a group and it’s unreal,” Lethal shared.

“He has always been this stand up representative of what I feel like a real man is. He takes care of business. He doesn’t tiptoe around. If there’s an issue, he wants to tackle it right away. Let’s not let it fester. No tiptoeing around. He taught me a lot about how to let people treat me and how to treat other people, what is okay to stand for, and what’s not okay.”