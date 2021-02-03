ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal has re-signed with the company.

ROH announced today that the veteran has inked a new deal, but there’s no word yet on how long it’s for.

Lethal made his debut with ROH back in 2003 as a teenager, and worked there until 2006. He returned in 2011 and has been there ever since. Lethal is the only wrestler to have held all three ROH singles titles, and the only one to hold the ROH World Title and the ROH World Television Title simultaneously.

Lethal’s re-signing comes after his partner, current ROH Pure Champion and ROH World Tag Team Champion Jonathan Gresham, re-signed with the company earlier this week. The Bouncers also re-signed with ROH this week.

Stay tuned for more.

