ROH superstar and current tag champion Jay Lethal was a recent guest on the Battlegrounds podcast to discuss his decision to re-sign with the company. Hear his full thoughts on the subject below.

To me, one of the easiest decisions of my life. You know, I’m a big proponent of loyalty. If you treat me well, then I will treat you well in return and I think there’s something to be said for not just going to the highest bidder. For instance, my former employer IMPACT Wrestling, I still think to this day if they had not ever let me go then I would be there. They gave me the greatest night of my life, one of them wrestling my idol Ric Flair. I would’ve spent my career there, but unfortunately that didn’t happen and Ring of Honor has treated me so well, they’ve made me the face of their company. They put two belts on me at one time. I don’t have a negative thing to say about them. So yeah, no, it was a very easy decision for me.

Lethal returned to ROH for his second run in 2011 and has been one of the promotions top players ever since. Check out his full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by F4Wonline)