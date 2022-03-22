AEW President and new owner of ROH Tony Khan issued a short statement on his personal Twitter announcing a new matchup for the April 1st Supercard of Honor XV event, which takes place from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
The newest bout will feature Jay Lethal battling rising star Lee Moriarty in singles-action. Khan writes, “The Franchise of @ringofhonor returns as @TheLethalJay goes 1-on-1 vs @theleemoriarty, with his mentor + former ROH Tag Team Champion @MattSydal in his corner.”
ROH Supercard of Honor
Next Friday April 1, Dallas Metroplex
The Franchise of @ringofhonor returns as @TheLethalJay goes 1-on-1 vs @theleemoriarty, with his mentor + former ROH Tag Team Champion @MattSydal in his corner
Supercard tickets @ https://t.co/g7FvET2sJJ + on PPV @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/LMgsyW12py
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 21, 2022
UPDATED CARD FOR SUPERCARD OF HONOR XV:
Winner Take All Match for the Undisputed ROH World Title
Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido
ROH World Tag Team Titles Match
FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)
Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty
Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne
Joe Hendry vs. TBA
Ninja Mack vs. TBA