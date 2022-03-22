AEW President and new owner of ROH Tony Khan issued a short statement on his personal Twitter announcing a new matchup for the April 1st Supercard of Honor XV event, which takes place from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

The newest bout will feature Jay Lethal battling rising star Lee Moriarty in singles-action. Khan writes, “The Franchise of @ringofhonor returns as @TheLethalJay goes 1-on-1 vs @theleemoriarty, with his mentor + former ROH Tag Team Champion @MattSydal in his corner.”

ROH Supercard of Honor

Next Friday April 1, Dallas Metroplex

The Franchise of @ringofhonor returns as @TheLethalJay goes 1-on-1 vs @theleemoriarty, with his mentor + former ROH Tag Team Champion @MattSydal in his corner

Supercard tickets @ https://t.co/g7FvET2sJJ + on PPV @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/LMgsyW12py — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 21, 2022

UPDATED CARD FOR SUPERCARD OF HONOR XV:

Winner Take All Match for the Undisputed ROH World Title

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Joe Hendry vs. TBA

Ninja Mack vs. TBA