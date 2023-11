Jay Malachi is reportedly signing with WWE.

According to PW Insider, Malachi is at the Performance Center today training and is expected to be signed to the company’s NXT brand. There are no details as to how long he has signed for.

The 19-year-old star previously wrestled for CZW, West Coast Pro Wrestling, and had a few stints on AEW, where he wrestled on the promotion’s now decease Youtube series Dark & Dark: Elevation.

Stay tuned.