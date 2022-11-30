NJPW has announced several matches for NJPW Strong Nemesis on December 11.
Jay White will compete at the show. White and El Phantasmo will battle Hikuleo and Alan Angels. KENTA, Jeff Cobb, Mistico, and other stars will also wrestle.
Updated NJPW Strong Nemesis Card
- Bullet Club (Jay White & El Phantasmo) vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels
- KENTA vs. QT Marshall
- Blake Christian vs. KEITA
- Mistico vs. Misterioso
- Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito
- Mascara Dorada vs. Che Cabrera
- West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) vs. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) November 30, 2022