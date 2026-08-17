Congratulations are in order for Jay White and his wife, Savanna Rae White.

The AEW star and Bang Bang Gang member is set to become a father for the first time, as Savanna announced via Instagram that the couple is expecting their first child in February 2027.

“Our favorite Valentine arrives February 2027,” she wrote.

White returned to AEW programming in June after spending an extended period on the sidelines due to injury.

At last month’s AEW Redemption pay-per-view, White teamed with Juice Robinson against The Dogs (Clark Connors and David Finlay) in a Double Chain Match, with White and Robinson coming up short.

White is currently competing in the AEW Continental Challenge Cup tournament. He advanced past the first round by defeating Finlay on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

White and Savanna tied the knot in May 2022.