IMPACT has announced that NJPW superstar and current IWGP NEVER Openweight champion Jay White will be appearing on this week’s edition of Impact on AXS. This comes after the Switchblade made a surprise cameo at this past weekend’s Slammiversary pay per view, where he confronted world champion Kenny Omega.

UPDATED LINEUP:

-Jay White appearance

-Mickie James makes an announcement

-Matt Cardona/Chelsea Green/Jake Something versus Sam Beale/Tenille Dashwood/Brian Myers