Jay White is back in NJPW.

After his main event loss to Kota Ibushi on night two of WrestleKingdom 15 the Switchblade cut a passionate promo about how he was not appreciated by the Japanese fans, and declared that he would be leaving the company after the January 6th New Year’s Dash event. While rumors circulated that WWE was interested, news surfaced that White was under a seven-year contract with NJPW and wasn’t planning on going anywhere.

The Bullet Club leader returned at this morning’s Road To New Beginning event from the historic Korakuen Hall, where he laid out Tomohiro Ishii with his devastating Blade Runner finisher. See a clip of White’s return below.