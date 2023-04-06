Jay White has signed with AEW.

The Switchblade attacked “Absolute” Ricky Starks ahead of his matchup with Juice Robinson on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. White blindsided Starks on his way to the ring, then took him out with a Blade Runner.

Look who just kicked off this huge episode of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS: it's #Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ! pic.twitter.com/7IMj48WUt9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023

AEW President Tony Khan announced shortly afterward that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was officially All Elite.

Many expected White to sign with WWE after his departure from NJPW, but a report came out on Monday saying that was no longer the case.

