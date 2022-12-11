NJPW superstar and current IWGP World Heavyweight champion Jay White recently joined Fighful for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Switchblade weighing in on the rumors that Sasha Banks might be showing up for NJPW at WrestleKingdom 17, and how he thinks The Boss would make a fine addition to the Bullet Club faction. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Sasha Banks is a huge star and comments on her potentially being at WrestleKingdom 17:

She’s great. Big star. That would be another big thing that happened then, I guess. Everyone is wanting to come over and return to Wrestle Kingdom led by the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, huh? You got Kenny finally returning, maybe Sasha Banks, KAIRI coming back as well. I guess that would be cool. I haven’t met the woman myself, but if I do, I’ll say hello.

Whether she would be a good fit in Bullet Club: