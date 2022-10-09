On Saturday’s NJPW Strong, Jay White issued a challenge to Eddie Kingston to a match at Rumble on 44th Street later this month.

White and Karl Anderson defeated Wheeler Yuta and Homicide. Post-match, White took a microphone and said that Kingston didn’t “have the balls” to face him in the ring. He said that maybe he could find out firsthand what it means to breathe with the Switchblade.

Hahahahahaha yoooooo hahahahahah yooooo this dude yoooo hahahaha https://t.co/xBQyr5FTc0 — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) October 9, 2022

NJPW is set to hold two events in New York City, the first being held on October 27 with The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street: A Halloween Special. That will be followed by the Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view event the following night.