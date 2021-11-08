NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White recently spoke with Fightful Select for a future interview and made it clear that he has never been approached by AEW, and never had formal talks about working with the company.

White did confirm previous reports that WWE had interest in signing him at one point. He also denied a report on signing a 7 year deal with NJPW in 2018, and would not confirm the length of his NJPW deal.

“I was never or have never been approached in regards to AEW. Especially when they were starting up. I don’t know where that rumor came from. It’s just like everything else to do with wrestling in regards to wrestling, people just like to push shit out there as if it’s true and everyone just eats it up. No, I was never approached in regards to AEW. I don’t know where that came from,” White said.

He continued, “It just hurts my brain. The only part of that where there was any truth is the very first part of it, talking about the start of this year and about a certain company. Anything after that, none of that is true. It’s completely false. People, I’m sure, they’re probably going to respond and say, ‘Oh, he’s just saying that because he’s not into telling the truth.’ But I’m doing you a favor and telling you the truth here—them approaching me and some contract I was on, both things 100% false.”

It should be noted that during the interview, White stated, “I could very well be lying to you about everything,” but he got noticeably frustrated and wanted to clear the air on some of the previous reports.

White has recently worked for Impact Wrestling as a part of the NJPW-Impact working relationship.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.