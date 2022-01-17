NJPW superstar and former IWGP world champion Jay White recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about missing this year’s WrestleKingdom 16 pay per view, and whether he still feels like he is leading the Bullet Club faction after not wrestling in Japan since May 2021. Highlights are below.

Says he didn’t really care that he missed WrestleKingdom 16:

No. Look at Shingo [Takagi]. If I had been there, that would have been me in the championship match. Or I would have been the one to take that belt away from him. Missing out on facing those NOAH guys, I really don’t care. A lot of wrestlers often talk about wrestling certain people from other companies. I really don’t. At this level, I’m not going online to ask someone for a match. I’m the guy that people want to get in the ring with, not the other way around. When I’m not wrestling, I’m not thinking about it. I’m too busy living my life.

Whether he is still the leader of Bullet Club: