NJPW superstar and current IWGP NEVER Openweight champion Jay White was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet where the Switchblade spoke about the influence of wrestling legend Alex Shelley, and whether being apart of Bullet Club helped excel his career. Highlights are below.

Whether joining Bullet Club helped excel his career:

Uh, I’m not sure about ‘changed it’ [if BULLET CLUB changed his career path or not] but I think it — I had said it definitely helped once it started going a certain direction and what I mean by that is in terms of it may not have changed is because in my mind, whether it was with BULLET CLUB or not, I was gonna do what I’ve done. I think so [BULLET CLUB sped his career up]. I think so definitely because you can’t deny what comes with being with BULLET CLUB. You know, the guys that have come through BULLET CLUB, the guys that have been tied to BULLET CLUB so then to have your name kind of put into that same sentence and stuff, that’s obviously always going to help you. So yeah, there’s a lot of eyes always on BULLET CLUB so, don’t get me wrong, it definitely sped it up.

How influential Alex Shelley has become to his career:

[I learned] as much as I can [from Alex Shelley]. He was a very influential person on my career in terms of just learning, especially at the shows as well for Ring of Honor because we would often be teaming so just being able to learn from him when he’s in that leadership role and all sorts of stuff whether it’s at home, whether it’s talking about wrestling, whether it’s watching anything or it’s just things I’m — ideas I’m coming up with. I’d always ask his opinion and defer to his judgement because that guy knows what he’s talking about. So often, he would give me a piece of advice for a desired outcome and you do what he says and that exact outcome will happen exactly how you want it to as well so, yeah, he knows his stuff.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)