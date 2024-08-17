A positive update on Jay White.

The AEW star has been out of action since early July, where he suffered a minor foot injury in a matchup against Adam Page in the Owen Hart Tournament semifinals. White being out of action forced the Bang Bang Gang to vacate the AEW Trios Titles, which are now held by The Patriarchy.

According to Fightful Select, Switchblade is healthy and there are plans to bring him back on AEW programming soon. He was never expected to miss too much time. White has been an active character on AEW television ever since he officially signed back in 2022.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on White’s status. .