Bullet Club leader Jay White spoke with the NJPW press to hype his main event title showdown at next week’s WrestleKingdom 15 pay per view, where White will headline night two from the Tokyo Dome. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he feels about being in the WrestleKingdom 15 main event:

It doesn’t matter. I’ve said this before, just because it’s Wrestle Kingdom, it doesn’t make a difference to me. I’ll be facing either Ibushi or Naito, two guys I’ve beaten multiple times. The event, the venue doesn’t matter. It might trick some guys and put them under pressure, but no, it’s just another match.

On having realistic expectations of the size of the crowd due to the pandemic:

Even being the star that I am, I know when expectations are realistic. Not even Switchblade Jay White can overpower a global pandemic. But everyone who does buy a ticket will be buying that ticket to see me, and the same goes for everyone watching on NJPW World.

On his relationship with EVIL:

Right now, where does EVIL fit in? Short answer? Nowhere. There’s three of us in this picture and he isn’t one of them. Now in Osaka, did I want him to win? Or did I want to fight him in the Tokyo Dome? Did I do what I did to help him, or help myself? I’ll leave that up to you to decide. Me and EVIL teamed in Korakuen, so maybe you can glean something from that match.

On Okada/Naito winning Match of the Year:

I despise that award. I hate that term. It’s disgusting how many supposed wrestlers want to get that title, as if it matters. They could lose every match and it wouldn’t matter to them as long as they get match of the year? For any competitor to think that way is a disgrace.

Not caring to put on a competitive matchup:

No. Not really. Look, this is a high pressure situation, so competitive bouts arise from that. But would it matter to me if I can come out with a win inside two minutes? No! It would matter to me in a good way, it’d be something to be proud of! I wouldn’t worry about it not being a ‘competitive match’ for the people. You look at a ticket for the matches. Does it come with a statement that the wrestlers will promise to fight for 30-40 minutes at a time? No! The match could end in one minute. That’s what sports are like, that’s how things go. I don’t have any responsibility to put on a competitive match, no.

Promises a big 2021 for Bullet Club: