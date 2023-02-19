“Switchblade” Jay White must now leave NJPW.

Tonight’s NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view saw AEW’s Eddie Kingston defeat White in a “Loser Leaves New Japan” bout.

The match started with The Bullet Club being banned from ringside due to how Juice Robinson helped KENTA defeat Fred Rosser for the NJPW Strong Openweight Title earlier in the night. It was announced that White would be disqualified if they came to ringside. The back & forth match had several significant spots with the expected emotion that came with White’s NJPW career on the line.

The finish saw Kingston claw at White’s eyes to avoid the Blade Runner. Kingston shoved the referee, which led to a low blow by White. White then hit the Blade Runner but Kingston was knocked to the floor, avoiding the pin. White brought Kingston back in for a close 2 count. White then had words with the referee, but turned around to a back-fist by Kingston for another near fall. Kingston went for a fist bump but White spat on him instead. Kingston responded with two more back-fists, a Full Nelson suplex, another back-fist, then a Northern Lights Driver for a near fall that caused the crowd to erupt. Kingston picked White back up to his feet, hugged him, and then hit another Northern Lights Driver for the pin to win and end White’s NJPW career.

After the match, White took the mic to address the crowd as a “thank you Jay!” chant started up. However, longtime rival David Finlay rushed the ring and dropped White with a shillelagh. Finlay yelled at White and issued a warning to the rest of the NJPW roster, declaring himself a fourth generation wrestler that is coming to take over the pro wrestling world.

There’s been a lot of speculation on White possibly signing with WWE or AEW, but there’s no word yet on what he’s planning for his future.

White first began working with NJPW in early 2015, training as a Young Lion. He worked for the promotion until leaving for ROH in the summer of 2016. He returned to NJPW in November 2017, and has been there ever since, eventually becoming the leader of The Bullet Club, while also traveling to the United States to work for Impact Wrestling and AEW.

White leaves NJPW as a one-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, a one-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, a one-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion, a one-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, and a one-time NEVER Openweight Champion. White was the fifth NJPW Triple Crown Champion, and the first NJPW Grand Slam Champion.

Below are several shots of tonight’s match from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA:

Time for Loser Leaves NJPW! Here comes Eddie Kingston #njbitv pic.twitter.com/GZgkfBjJYF — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

Will the Switchblade era in NJPW come to an end tonight? #njbitv pic.twitter.com/gxmt6KCue6 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

Eddie Kingston is ready for a fight, but is Jay White? #njbitv pic.twitter.com/lGiEZ5lrrg — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

Jay White was ONE Second away from crushing the dreams of Eddie Kingston #njbitv pic.twitter.com/BnyfH2dkRp — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

Eddie Kingston is inflicting serious pain in the Switchblade #njBITV pic.twitter.com/BL0cvd4PUY — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

David Finlay has a message for Jay White's Era. #njBITV pic.twitter.com/3ZQo8ng199 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.