Bullet Club leader Jay White addressed the NJPW press shortly after this morning’s WrestleKingdom 15 (night two), where White came up short in his quest to once again become world champion in the evening’s main event against Kota Ibushi.

White expressed how heartbroken he was losing at NJPW’s biggest show of the year, claiming that he can no longer put himself through the distress of not being appreciated by the company.

I go through all of that for what? You don’t even have the tiniest bit of respect, the tiniest bit of empathy to where you would think to help somebody in need. I will never be appreciated like I should be. I see it…I see it now.

He later reveals that he is contractually obligated to compete at tomorrow’s New Year’s Dash, an annual event run by NJPW immediately following WrestleKingdom, but after that he says “he’s done.”

I am out here in Japan wasting my life away for what? During a global pandemic. I’m not going to do this anymore. If this is all it’s for, I’m not going to do it. If they wanna make me show up tomorrow…I’ll show up tomorrow if you want me to. But after that…that’s it. I’m done.

