NJPW superstar and former IWGP grand-slam champion Jay White recently spoke with John Rocha, Aaron Turner and Chris Burns about his work in AEW, stating he hopes to rejuvenate the Bullet Club faction and make their presence known throughout the wrestling landscape. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Adam Cole was the one who officially invited him to AEW:

“The invitation came through from my good buddy Adam Cole. He reached out to me and asked me if I would like to come and maybe give the Young Bucks a hand, as he said. It was the right time because the right person asked.”

How he’s trying to rejuvenate Bullet Club across the wrestling landscape:

“What I’m doing is really trying to rejuvenate Bullet Club in the way that I truly see it. People can sometimes say whether they think Bullet Club is stale or not, especially since my absence from Japan with the likes of EVIL and the House of Torture trying to say they are still Bullet Club and Bullet Club has done [downhill]. I put it on myself to go to IMPACT and New Japan STRONG and AEW to prove that Bullet Club runs through me.”

Asks why Bullet Club can’t be represented throughout AEW, NJPW, and IMPACT:

“Why can’t Adam Cole and the Bucks throw up the Too Sweet again? Maybe if I’m the one that is extending the olive branch and trying to make it work, maybe they’ll be more open to it. We’re obviously off to a good start. Why can’t we have the Bullet Club united across AEW, New Japan, and IMPACT?”

