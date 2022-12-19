NJPW superstar and current IWGP World Heavyweight champion Jay White recently joined Fightful for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Switchblade discussing his time working for other companies in 2022, and how he enjoys being a highly sought talent in the competitive wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his appearances for other companies:

At the end of the day, but really at the beginning of the day, at the beginning of the whole journey, isn’t that the goal to get to the top and stuff? If you’re going to do that, you have to be aware that people are going to be coming for you. How do you know that? Because you were one of those people. You start off trying to get to the top, you’re going after somebody as well.

How everyone has their eyes on him: