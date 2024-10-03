“Switchblade” is back.

The Bang Bang Gang is whole again.

At the special milestone five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Jay White made his return to AEW television.

For the first time since being sidelined with an injury back in July, “Switchblade” Jay White made an appearance on AEW programming, as he turned up after the Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson match on the 10/2 Dynamite.

After the Hangman-Robinson bout wrapped up, Hangman continued his attack on the Bullet Club Gold member until the theme for White hit and the pro wrestling star made his surprise return.

White beat down Hangman and put him through a table he set up in the crowd earlier in the match with Robinson to end the post-match segment.