“Switchblade” is coming to AEW Fight Forever.

On Wednesday, AEW Games announced that “Switchblade” Jay White from Bullet Club Gold is now available to download in the official AEW Fight Forever video game.

The Bang Bang Gang are here to introduce Switchblade’s DLC! Guns up!!!



The Switchblade Tournament Pack features Jay White, five new music tracks and a new, local tournament mode!



Available now!

Additionally, AEW Games announced that the All Seasons Bundle pass will be available starting July 11, 2024.

AEW: Fight Forever players can take advantage of an All Seasons Pass Bundle that includes all DLCs from all Four Seasons at a special price of $39.99!