Jay White could potentially be involved in the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door if he defeats Kazuchika Okada at Dominion.
White is already convinced that he is going to be the champion and doesn’t care about dream matches at this upcoming show.
“No. I don’t give a sh*t about the ‘dream match’ stuff. It’s all about money and championships, and by the time I go to the United Center I will have *the* championship,” White tells NJPW’s website. “So why would I care after that? Everyone else should be fighting to have a dream match with me, and BULLET CLUB and the Undisputed Elite will own the show just like we own the wrestling world,” said White.