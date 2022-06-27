Following last night’s AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view IWGP World Heavyweight champion Jay White spoke with the pro-wrestling media in the post-show scrum about his successful defense on the show, and whether he plans on making a return to AEW somewhere down the line. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s not sure if he’ll stick around in AEW, but doesn’t have to reveal anything:

“To answer your question, would I like to [continue to stick around in AEW]? I don’t know. Will I? I don’t know. Because this is how it works, I don’t have to tell you anything, I don’t have to give away anything.”

Claims to have single-handedly sold out the United Center and Madison Square Garden:

“When you’re the champion and the guy who single-handedly sells out arenas like Madison Square Garden and United Center, you can kind of do what you want and show up when you want. So stay tuned, I guess.”

(Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the quotes)