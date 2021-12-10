Jay White made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he told a story about how winning tickets to attend WrestleMania 27 made him want to get into wrestling.

“I think it was just being young and having that belief in myself. I actually won a competition on the radio for tickets and flights that were all paid for to go to WrestleMania. I won that when I was 18. I just finished school. It was WrestleMania 27 in Atlanta and that got me back into wrestling. I thought if I was fortunate to win this, why not become a wrestler? From there, it kind of felt like it was meant to be, so I did everything I felt I needed to, but there was never a blueprint, it wasn’t a guarantee. For me, I thought that I knew, and I was right to get out of New Zealand. There was no wrestling scene there.”

White then recalled how he won the tickets:

“Out of school, I went straight into the New Zealand army. I did the pre-training, but I left before I completed that, so I didn’t know what I was doing. I got a job laboring for a friend’s father who had a construction company. I heard on the radio that there was a competition and the winner would go to WrestleMania all paid for. I had to call up, and you had to debate with another person. They would just tell you if you were for or against it, and on the spot, you had to win the debate. The topic they gave us was ‘chick-flicks were the best thing in the world.’ They said I was for it and the other person was against it. I managed to talk about how there were vouchers on the back of receipts for Video Easy (video store) and you can get chick-flicks 2 for 1. They appreciated my sales pitch and I was the draw. They did the debates multiple times a day for two weeks, everyone goes in the draw. At 8 in the morning a couple weeks later, my phone started calling and I answered it and won. It was crazy.”

