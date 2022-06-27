Tonight’s AEW & NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view featured Jay White defending the IWGP World Heavyweight title in a fatal-four way matchup against Adam Cole, Adam Page, and the former champion, Kazuchika Okada.

The bout was a wild back and forth contest that saw each competitor almost steal a victory, but in the end it would be the Switchblade who walked away with the win, and retained the world championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

