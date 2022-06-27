Tonight’s AEW & NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view featured Jay White defending the IWGP World Heavyweight title in a fatal-four way matchup against Adam Cole, Adam Page, and the former champion, Kazuchika Okada.
The bout was a wild back and forth contest that saw each competitor almost steal a victory, but in the end it would be the Switchblade who walked away with the win, and retained the world championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
HOLY S**T indeed.
Order #ForbiddenDoor PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/lHPlO196Fs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
.@adamcolepro and @JayWhiteNZ with a delayed double vertical suplex on #Hangman! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/ReonTEI5bu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
#Hangman @theadampage reverses and sends #Switchblade into the metal steps! Order #ForbiddenDoor right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/jFkmhotWoe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
.@rainmakerXokada takes flight! Order the #ForbiddenDoor PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/S5RWh5jWWp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
It's hard to trust anyone these days! @adamcolepro turns on #Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/BemRchDqoZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
Classic @rainmakerXokada on display here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/aCx47MMSZi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
Full results to tonight’s Forbidden Door can be found here.