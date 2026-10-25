A new faction has officially been formed in AEW.

During the October 24 episode of AEW Collision, Jay White revealed that The Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs will now collectively be known as The Last Outfit.

The announcement comes after David Finlay and Clark Connors aligned with White, Juice Robinson, Ace Austin, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The two groups joined forces following an attack on the Death Riders.

During Saturday’s Collision, White addressed the newly formed alliance and explained that the group needed a name to reflect its united front.

White initially teased bringing back the Bullet Club name before officially introducing The Last Outfit.

“You better be DOWN with The Last Outfit!” White declared.

The announcement marks a new chapter for the group as White and his allies continue their issues with the Death Riders.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision Results 10/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.