NJPW superstar and current IWGP World Heavyweight champion Jay White recently spoke with the New York Post about a wide range of rasslin topics, including what the Switchblade thinks of The Good Brothers and how the duo doesn’t get enough credit for all of their contributions to the industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How The Good Brothers are always blazing trails in pro-wrestling, and need to be acknowledged for it:

“They need to be acknowledged for the impact they’ve had on the industry. I think people overlook that or don’t want to admit that or to give them their flowers for that. The companies that they’ve been in and what they’re doing now with Karl still being the NEVER Openweight champion yet being in WWE. I think that’s pretty unheard of. They’re always blazing trails and making history. They need to be acknowledged for that.”

On his connection with Finn Balor and how he now runs the Bullet Club in NJPW, which Balor started as Prince Devitt:

“That’s a cool thing. It’s not something I really kind of think about too much. When you step back and look at it like that, that is a really cool story. It’s vindication for me that I was right about where I was gonna go with it all basically.”