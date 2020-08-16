Jay White Set To Return To Action For NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the latest NJPW Strong video on their Youtube channel, which provides company updates, wrestlers interviews, news, and highlights from previous episodes of programming. The report states that former IWGP Heavyweight champion Jay White will be returning to action on next week’s NJPW Strong event.
White, who is still considered the leader of the Bullet Club Faction, has not appeared for NJPW since the February 22nd Manabu Nakanishi retirement event. This was one of the Japanese promotions final shows before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a temporary shutdown in operations.
Check it out below.
- Backstage Details On WWE SmackDown Depth Chart, Who Is Perceived As The Top Babyface For The Brand
- New Details On WWE’s Agreement With The Amway Center In Orlando
- WWE Files Trademark For Old Show Moniker
- New Report On A Number Of WWE Stars Reaching Out To AEW
- New Signing For The NXT UK Brand Announced
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Backstage News on How Angry Matt Hardy Was After the Sammy Guevara Chair Incident, Guevara’s Heat
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more