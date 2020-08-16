Jay White Set To Return To Action For NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the latest NJPW Strong video on their Youtube channel, which provides company updates, wrestlers interviews, news, and highlights from previous episodes of programming. The report states that former IWGP Heavyweight champion Jay White will be returning to action on next week’s NJPW Strong event.

White, who is still considered the leader of the Bullet Club Faction, has not appeared for NJPW since the February 22nd Manabu Nakanishi retirement event. This was one of the Japanese promotions final shows before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a temporary shutdown in operations.

Check it out below.