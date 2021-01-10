A big story from last week was whether or not NJPW superstar Jay White would be remaining with the company following his big loss at WrestleKingdom 15, with the Switchblade cutting a promo after the bout saying that he would no longer work for a company that doesn’t appreciate him. While many believed White’s promo to be storyline related, word did surface that WWE was interested in bringing him in.

It was later reported by the Wrestling Observer that the Bullet Club leader had told AEW back in 2018 that he had just signed a seven-year contract with NJPW, which would technically keep him there through 2025.

To further confirm that a fan on Twitter has shared a photo from the legendary Korakuen Hall, where White is still being advertised for NJPW events in March. Check out the tweet below.