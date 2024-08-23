Another update on AEW star, Jay White.

The Switchblade was inching closer to a return to action after being out for the last couple months. According to Fightful Select, despite his presence at the recent TV tapings where he was evaluated for a potential comeback, it was clear he wasn’t quite ready yet. Initially, there was significant backstage optimism about his imminent return.

White had been considered for a spot in AEW’s All In pay-per-view event, but there’s no confirmation if he traveled to London for the event. Discussions had included him for a role in the gauntlet match, but based on his status during the AEW TV tapings last week, he hadn’t received clearance yet, although progress was evident.