Another update has surfaced on the unusual breaking news announcement that kicked things off on the April 2 episode of AEW Dynamite.

As noted, Jay White was pulled from the 2025 Owen Hart Cup Tournament after previously declaring himself along with Hangman Page and Will Ospreay.

It was explained on the broadcast that White was attacked by The Death Riders before the show, and that the beatdown was severe enough that “Switchblade” has been forced out of the Owen Hart Cup.

An update has since surfaced explaining what is really going on here.

Fightful Select is reporting that White actually sustained a legitimate injury before the 4/2 episode of AEW Dynamite at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, and as a result, a storyline was needed to explain why he would not be able to be included in the brackets for the 2025 Owen Hart Cup Tournament, which were advertised to be unveiled on this week’s show.

Reports confirm that White will require surgery, though specific details regarding the injury remain unclear. His removal from the tournament has also led to notable adjustments in additional AEW’s creative plans. We will keep you posted as more information continues to filter in.

