While speaking with NBC Sports Boston, top NJPW star Jay White talked about the expansion of the Bullet Club and if he could see himself eventually leaving NJPW. Here are the highlights:

The possibility that he eventually leaves NJPW:

“I mean, every option’s always on the table anywhere, though. You can never say never with anything. I could say I’ll never leave I could say, ‘Oh, definitely will.’ I don’t even know tomorrow. But I also don’t try to think too far ahead with that stuff, because you have no control over it anyway. So I just try to control what I can in my immediate future. So will I leave? Maybe. Will I stay? Who knows? Maybe, you can never know, I don’t even know.”

The Bullet Club being represented in multiple companies:

“I think that shows that Bullet Club’s the best that it’s ever been. It’s obviously under the best leadership it’s ever been under for it to be having such big impact in so many different places all at once. Like you said yeah whether it’s different names or not [like The O.C.], I believe the guys said something the other day, they’re still Bullet Club as well. Different names, the whole point is, they’re still having that same influence and impact that’s come from Bullet Club. Again, if they’re different names, whatever. “It’s just another great feeling of ‘I told you so.’ You could go back six months, I think I did a few interviews around the time I was busy with Impact, and I was saying what the plans were for Bullet Club and extending it to as many places as I can. Making it bigger and better than ever. And look, fast forward to where we are now, I’ve done exactly that. I kind of tell people what I’m going to do well before I do it, and then people are still surprised when I ended up doing this. But you know, people are starting to listen more and more.”

