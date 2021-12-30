The latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet was top NJPW superstar Jay White, who discussed a number of different pro-wrestling related topics, which included the Switchblade admitting how much he hates being asked about an appearance in AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says fans need to stop asking that question because he’s not going to tell them anyway:

“They need to stop asking me about when I’m doing that because again like we just touched on, why would you wanna know in the first place anyway? Secondly, you think I’m really actually gonna tell you? And even if I do tell you, do you think I’m telling you the truth? If I tell you that I’m gonna be there this Wednesday, are you gonna believe me?”

Says he gets that question in almost every interview:

“If I tell you, ‘No, I’m not gonna be there this Wednesday,’ how do you know I’m telling the truth? That question gets me going as you can tell. Every single time, every interview, every signing, every appearance it’s, ‘When are we gonna see you here? Are you gonna do this?’ I’m not gonna f*cking tell you am I?”

