Mark Briscoe knows how to issue big-time challenges, and he proved that on Saturday night.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Briscoe teamed with Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee to defeat Kip Sabian and The Workhorsemen in an impromptu match.

After the bout, Lexy Nair spoke with Briscoe backstage for an interview, during which he issued a challenge to Jay White to put his AEW Full Gear 2023 title shot against MJF on-the-line in a match against him on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

The match was later confirmed by the commentators.

