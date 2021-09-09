New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four more matchups for their upcoming tapings for NJPW STRONG entitled “Autumn Attack,” which take place from the Curtis Culwell Center in DFW Texas. Joining the card is Jay White vs. Robbie Eagles, and Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi taking on Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs on night one. Then on night two Eagles partners up with Chris Dickinson to take on Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and El Phantasmo, and TJP battles Yuya Uemura. Full updated cards for both nights can be found below.

NIGHT ONE: Saturday September 25th

Minoru Suzuki versus Fred Rosser

Will Ospreay versus Karl Fredericks

Jay White versus Robbie Eagles

TJP/Clark Connors/Lio Rush/Juice Robinson versus Hikuleo/Chris Bey/Taiji Ishimori/El Phantasmo

Tom Lawlor versus Ren Narita

Ryusuke Taguchi/Rocky Romero versus Jorel Nelson/Royce Isaacs

NIGHT TWO: Sunday September 26th

Minoru Suzuki/Lance Archer versus Tom Lawlor/Royce Isaacs

Lio Rush versus Taiji Ishimori

Jay White versus Daniel Garcia

Will Ospreay/mystery partner versus Karl Fredericks/Clark Connors

Robbie Eagles/Chris Dickinson versus El Phantasmo/Chris Bey

TJP versus Yuya Uemura