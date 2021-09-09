New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four more matchups for their upcoming tapings for NJPW STRONG entitled “Autumn Attack,” which take place from the Curtis Culwell Center in DFW Texas. Joining the card is Jay White vs. Robbie Eagles, and Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi taking on Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs on night one. Then on night two Eagles partners up with Chris Dickinson to take on Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and El Phantasmo, and TJP battles Yuya Uemura. Full updated cards for both nights can be found below.
NIGHT ONE: Saturday September 25th
Minoru Suzuki versus Fred Rosser
Will Ospreay versus Karl Fredericks
Jay White versus Robbie Eagles
TJP/Clark Connors/Lio Rush/Juice Robinson versus Hikuleo/Chris Bey/Taiji Ishimori/El Phantasmo
Tom Lawlor versus Ren Narita
Ryusuke Taguchi/Rocky Romero versus Jorel Nelson/Royce Isaacs
NIGHT TWO: Sunday September 26th
Minoru Suzuki/Lance Archer versus Tom Lawlor/Royce Isaacs
Lio Rush versus Taiji Ishimori
Jay White versus Daniel Garcia
Will Ospreay/mystery partner versus Karl Fredericks/Clark Connors
Robbie Eagles/Chris Dickinson versus El Phantasmo/Chris Bey
TJP versus Yuya Uemura