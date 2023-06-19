Jay White calls out FTR.

This past Saturday’s AEW Collision main event saw FTR and a returning CM Punk defeat White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe in an electric main event that had the live crowd in Chicago going nuts. In a post-match promo, the Switchblade demanded that Punk thank him for helping usher in his return following the events of ALL OUT 2022.

CMFTR. CMFTR. A lot of letters getting chanted tonight at the United Center. Two letters more than the rest. CM, followed by that word ‘Punk’. CM Punk. CM Punk. Mr. Punk, been around a long time, but finally you got your moment with the Catalyst of Professional Wrestling. On that note, Mr. Punk, I still haven’t got my thank you from you for having this stage to return to in the first place. Like I said, Mr. Punk, without me, there is no AEW.

White wasn’t done. He then turned his attention to FTR and told the reigning tag team champions that they better be careful because Bullet Club Gold might be coming for their titles.

FTR, Dax, Cash, be very careful with what you do with those championship belts. Be very careful where you wave them. You see, you’re waving them in front of our faces, and they’re mighty tantalizing. Everything we touch, everything I touch turns to gold. If I wanna touch, if we wanna touch, if Bullet Club Gold wants to touch the AEW tag team division, it’ll turn into gold for the Bang Bang Gang. That ends with FTR lying down flat, looking up at the sky, Bang Bang Gang high-rollers keeping the guns up high.

Check out the full promo below.

