AEW announced this evening that NJPW superstar Jay White will take on Trent from the Best Friends on next week’s edition of Rampage on TNT. This marks the Switchblade’s first matchup in AEW since he debuted on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Jay White will have his first match on AEW Rampage next week against Trent Beretta. pic.twitter.com/bIF6fh9JrG — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) February 12, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S RAMPAGE:

-Dante Martin versus Powerhouse Hobbs qualifier for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

-Jay White versus Trent Beretta