New Japan’s IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White will make his in-ring debut for Impact Wrestling next Thursday.

It was announced on this week’s Impact that White and Chris Bey will team up to face Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers in a non-title match next Thursday.

Impact saw White turn down The Elite’s offer to join, and said they could not re-join The Bullet Club. He was confronted by The Good Brothers, Don Callis and Impact/AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, and then attacked by The Good Brothers. Bey made the save, and the tag team match was later made official.

White made his Impact debut at the end of Slammiversary last Saturday, after Omega retained over Sami Callihan. He noted on Thursday night that he came to Impact for David Finlay as they prepare to face off at NJPW’s Resurgence event on August 12.

Below is the full announced line-up for next Thursday night:

* Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel airs on Before The Impact

* Moose vs. Chris Sabin in a Slammiversary rematch

* Violent By Design’s Rhino and Deaner vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack

* Jay White makes in-ring debut with Chris Bey vs. Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers in a non-title match

